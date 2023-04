IOWA REGENTS APPROVE SIOUX CITY MEDICAL PROJECT

THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL TO LEASE A BUILDING IN SIOUX CITY AS PART OF AN EFFORT TO KEEP A PROGRAM THAT PRODUCES DOCTORS.

DAVID KIEFT TOLD THE BOARD OF REGENTS THAT THE BUILDING HOUSES THE SIOUXLAND MEDICAL EDUCATION FOUNDATION FAMILY MEDICINE PRACTICE AND ITS THREE-YEAR RESIDENCY PROGRAM.

KEIFT SAYS THE PROGRAM HAS BEEN HIGHLY COLLABORATIVE WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA FAMILY MEDICINE RESIDENCY.

KEFT SAYS THEY HOPE THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA INTERVENTION WILL KEEP THE SIOUXLAND PROGRAM FROM CLOSING.

TWO OTHER PROGRAMS HAVE CLOSED IN THE PAST THREE YEARS, RESULTING IN 12 FEWER FAMILY PHYSICIANS IN IOWA PER YEAR.

THE U-I-H-C WILL PAY ALL OPERATING COSTS OF THE BUILDING AND HAS THE FIRST OPTION TO BUY IT.

THE INITIAL LEASE TERM WOULD COMMENCE IN JUNE 2023 AND END ON JUNE 30, 2033. THERE ARE TWO FIVE-YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS.