IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES STRICTER FENTANYL CRIME SENTENCES

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS APPROVED THE GOVERNOR’S RECOMMENDATION THAT SENTENCES BE HIKED FOR FENTANYL-RELATED CRIMES.

THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE FOUR WEEKS AGO ON A 91-TO-THREE AND THE SENATE HAS NOW APPROVED IT — 41-TO-NINE.

THOSE CONVICTED OF A CRIME WITH 50 OR MORE GRAMS OF FENTANYL OR A RELATED SUBSTANCE COULD BE SENTENCED TO UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON.

SENATOR JEFF REICHMAN FROM MONTROSE, SAYS FENTANYL IS 50 TIMES STRONGER THAN HEROIN AND UP TO 100 TIMES STRONGER THAN MORPHINE.

FEN1 OC….AMERICAN :07

HE SAYS FENTANYL IS NOW THE LEADING CAUSE OF OVERDOSES IN AMERICA AND OPIOID-INVOLVED DEATHS IN IOWA HAVE INCREASE BY 45 PERCENT SINCE 2019.

FEN2 OC….OVERDOSES :07

THE BILL ALSO WOULD LET MORE IOWANS DISTRIBUTE DOSES OF NALOXONE, THE DRUG THAT CAN REVERSE AN OPIOID OVERDOSE.

STATE DATA INDICATES AT LEAST 235 IOWANS DIED OF OPIOID-RELATED CAUSES LAST YEAR.