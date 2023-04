FIRE DESTROYS NORTH SIOUX CITY HOME

FIRE DESTROYED A HOME IN NORTH SIOUX CITY TUESDAY NIGHT.

NORTH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED JUST AFTER 11:00 P.M. TO THE STRUCTURE FIRE AT 801 CAMPBELL STREET AFTER RECEIVING A REPORT THAT THE HOME EXPLODED WITH FLAMES COMING THROUGH THE ROOF.

WHEN FIRE CREWS ARRIVED, THE HOME WAS COMPLETELY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

THE OCCUPANTS HAD MANAGED TO GET OUT OF THE HOME, BUT TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THEY WERE TREATED AND RELEASED.

NORTH SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED BACK TO THE HOME AROUND 11:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY MORNING AFTER A CALLER SPOTTED THE FAMILY’S DOG IN THE BASEMENT.

CREWS RESCUED THE DOG AND IT’S IN GOOD CONDITION.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY CBS-14