FINAL BRIAR CLIFF REVIEW ART EXHIBITION TO OPEN

THE 35TH AND FINAL ANNUAL EXHIBITION OF WORKS FEATURED IN THE BRIAR CLIFF REVIEW IS ABOUT TO OPEN AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

IT’S A SHOWCASE OF ARTWORKS BY LOCAL AND REGIONAL ARTISTS, WHICH WERE SELECTED FOR THE 2023 EDITION OF THE BRIAR CLIFF REVIEW,

BRIAR CLIFF PROFESSOR DR. TRICIA CURRANS-SHEEHAN IS THE FOUNDING EDITOR OF THE REVIEW AND IS DISAPPOINTED THE UNIVERSITY ENDED FUNDING FOR THE PROJECT:

BCREVIEW1 OC………OR FACULTY. :29

THE ARTWORKS REPRESENTED IN BOTH THE JOURNAL AND THE EXHIBITION WERE SELECTED BY BCU ART PROFESSOR JEFF BALDUS AND CHRISTOPHER ATKINS, CURATOR OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

ATKINS SAYS THE PARTNERSHIP ON THE REVIEW HAS BEEN VERY IMPORTANT TO THE ART CENTER AND LOCAL ARTISTS:

BCREVIEW2 OC…….VERY BELOVED. :26

THE SELECTED ARTISTS ARE ACTIVE PROFESSIONAL ARTISTS WITH CONNECTIONS TO IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA, AS WELL AS ART STUDENTS AT SIOUXLAND AREA COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.

THE EXHIBITION OPENS THURSDAY AT 6 P.M.WITH A GALLERY TALK AT 6:30PM AND READINGS FROM THE BRIAR CLIFF REVIEW AT 7 PM.

THE EXHIBITION WILL REMAIN ON VIEW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3RD.