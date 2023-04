BEAN SHOWER TRADITION TO CONTINUE FOR NEW MORNINGSIDE PRESIDENT

THE INAUGURATION OF DR. ALBERT MOSLEY AS THE 13TH PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY AT EPPLEY AUDITORIUM.

PRIOR TO THE CEREMONIES, DR, MOSLEY WILL TAKE PART IN WHAT STARTED AS AN PRANK IN 1911 TO EMBARRASS THEN PRESIDENT LUTHER FREEMAN DURING A PRAYER IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF LEWIS HALL.

A BEAN SHOWER WILL BE PART OF THE STUDENT PROGRAM FROM 1:30-2 P.M. THURSDAY IN THE OLSEN STUDENT CENTER.

THE TRADITION HAS CARRIED ON, CHANGING TO AN ANNUAL HONOR GIVEN TO A FACULTY MEMBER CHOSEN BY THE SENIOR CLASS.

IT WAS BROUGHT BACK BY PRESIDENT JERRY ISRAEL IN 1994 AND THE LAST BEAN SHOWER WAS 23 YEARS AGO, WHEN JOHN REYNDERS WAS SHOWERED DURING HIS INAUGURATION.

THE BEAN SHOWER, ALONG WITH MOST OTHER INAUGURATION EVENTS, ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.