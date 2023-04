THUNE CALLS FOR IRS REFORMS ON “TAX DAY”

TODAY (TUESDAY) IS THE DEADLINE TO FILE YOUR FEDERAL INCOME TAX RETURN.

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SPOKE ON THE SENATE FLOOR ABOUT WHAT HE CALLS THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE’S POOR REPUTATION FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ITS MISHANDLING OF AMERICAN’S PRIVATE INFORMATION:

IRSTHUNE1 OC……WENT UNANSWERED (2X) :28

THUNE SAYS THE IRS ALSO HAS A TROUBLING RECORD OF MISHANDLING TAXPAYER DATA:

IRSTHUNE2 OC……INSPIRE CONFIDENCE. :24

HE SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS INCREASED IRS FUNDING BY 80 BILLION DOLLARS TARGETED NOT TOWARD REFORMING TAXPAYER SERVICES BUT OVERWHELMINGLY TOWARD INCREASING TAX ENFORCEMENT.

THUNE SAYS HIS IRS FUNDING ACCOUNTABILITY ACT WOULD GIVE CONGRESS A DIRECT SAY IN HOW THE $80 BILLION COULD BE SPENT;

IRSTHUNE3 OC…..ON TIME. :23

THOSE CONSEQUENCES WOULD INCLUDE THE RESCISSION OF FUNDS UNTIL THE IRS COMPLIES WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS.

THUNE SAYS HE HOPES HIS DEMOCRAT COLLEAGUES WILL RECOGNIZE THE NEED FOR THIS COMMON-SENSE LEGISLATION.