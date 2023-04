SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT IN AN INCIDENT WHERE SHOTS WERE FIRED IN MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY MORNING.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2300 BLOCK OF SOUTH CLINTON AROUND 7:30 FOR A REPORT OF MULTIPLE SHOTS BEING FIRED.

POLICE LOCATED A 24-YEAR-OLD MALE AT 2318 SOUTH CLINTON WHO SAID HE WAS INVOLVED IN AN ARGUMENT WITH ANOTHER MALE INSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE.

DURING THE ARGUMENT THE SUSPECT PULLED A HANDGUN AND CHASED THE

VICTIM OUT OF THE HOUSE AND FIRED TWO SHOTS AT THE VICTIM.

BOTH SHOTS MISSED THE VICTIM, BUT ONE BULLET STRUCK THE FRONT PASSENGER WINDOW OF THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE THAT WAS PARKED ON SOUTH CLINTON.

THE SUSPECT FLED IN THE SILVER 2008 CHEVY IMPALA WHICH WAS LOCATED BY

POLICE ABOUT FOUR BLOCKS FROM WHERE THE SHOOTING OCCURRED.

THE VEHICLE WAS UNOCCUPIED.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ON-GOING.