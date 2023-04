KSCJ’S AM SIGNAL TO REMAIN ON WEDS. NIGHT DUE TO STORM POSSIBILITY

BECAUSE OF THE TORNADO WATCH, KSCJ’S AM RADIO SIGNAL WILL NOT GO OFF THE AIR TEMPORARILY TONIGHT AT 6:10 P.M. AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.

INSTEAD, OUR ENGINEERS WILL TRY TO DO THE NECESSARY TRANSMITTER AND SIGNAL LINE WORK ON THURSDAY EVENING SHORTLY AFTER 6 P.M. WEATHER PERMITTING.

THE FM SIGNAL AT 94.9 AND ONLINE BROADCAST WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL, JUST THE AM SIGNAL WILL BE AFFECTED.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED BY THE TRANSMITTER WORK.

UPDATED 4:54 P.M. 4/19/23

————————————

KSCJ’S AM RADIO SIGNAL WILL GO OFF THE AIR TEMPORARILY ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOUT 6:10 P.M. FOR A FEW HOURS BECAUSE OF NECESSARY TRANSMITTER AND SIGNAL LINE WORK.

THE FM SIGNAL AT 94.9 AND ONLINE BROADCAST WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL, JUST THE AM SIGNAL WILL BE AFFECTED.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED BY THE TRANSMITTER WORK.