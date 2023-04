KSCJ’S AM SIGNAL TO BE DOWN WEDS. NIGHT FOR TRANSMITTER WORK

KSCJ’S AM RADIO SIGNAL WILL GO OFF THE AIR TEMPORARILY ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOUT 6:10 P.M. FOR A FEW HOURS BECAUSE OF NECESSARY TRANSMITTER AND SIGNAL LINE WORK.

THE FM SIGNAL AT 94.9 AND ONLINE BROADCAST WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL, JUST THE AM SIGNAL WILL BE AFFECTED.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED BY THE TRANSMITTER WORK.