HEELAN AUCTION TOPS $500,000 GOAL

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOLS ANNUAL AUCTION EXCEEDED IT’S $500,000 GOAL FOR THE CATHOLIC SCHOOL.

THE GROSS PROCEEDS RAISED LAST SATURDAY NIGHT WERE $545,522.

THAT INCLUDES SILENT AUCTION, LIVE AUCTION AND OTHER DONATIONS MADE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.

THE MONEY WILL GO TOWARD THE GENERAL FUND FOR BISHOP HEELAN.

THE AUCTION COMMITTEE ALSO AWARDED ITS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AND CRUSADERS OF THE YEAR AWARDS.

THE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR WAS SCOTT PLATHE, A PARENT WHO HAS RAISED NEARLY $150,000 FOR HEELAN’S BAND AND CHOIR THE LAST FEW YEARS.

THE CRUSADERS OF THE YEAR ARE DOUG AND AMY SKINNER, BOTH 1984 GRADUATES OF HEELAN.

DOUG SKINNER HAS SERVED AS A CHAIRMAN OF THE SCHOOL’S BOARD OF EDUCATION AND HE AND HIS WIFE CONSISTENTLY SUPPORT HEELAN ACTIVITIES.