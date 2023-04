CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE EARLY MORNING STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING THAT OCCURRED EARLY TUESDAY, AROUND 1:30 A.M. AT THE CENTENNIAL MANOR APARTMENTS AT 441 WEST 3RD STREET.

RESPONDING OFFICERS FOUND A 53-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS TREATED FOR NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE SUSPECT IN THE STABBING, WHO ALSO RESIDES AT THE CENTENNIAL MANOR APARTMENTS, WAS IDENTIFIED AND INTERVIEWED BY INVESTIGATORS.

AT THIS TIME THERE HAVE BEEN NO CRIMINAL CHARGES FILED, AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.