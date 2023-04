CHRIS CAGLE TO HEADLINE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR

COUNTRY SINGING STAR CHRIS CAGLE WILL HEADLINE THIS SUMMER’S WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR IN MOVILLE.

FAIR BOARD MEMBER BEN HOWARD MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TUESDAY AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

IT’S THE 94TH EDITION OF THE WOODBURY FAIR, WHICH TAKES PLACE AUGUST 2ND-6TH.

CAGLE’S CONCERT IS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH, AND HOWARD SAYS SEVERAL OTHER GRANDSTAND EVENTS WILL TAKE PLACE DURING THE FAIR:

TICKETS TO CAGLE’S PERFORMANCE ARE ON SALE NOW FOR JUST $25 DOLLARS EACH THROUGH THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD.

AFTER THAT THEY ARE $30 DOLLARS EACH THROUGH AUGUST 3RD AND $40 THE DAY OF THE SHOW.