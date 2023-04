WIT POLICE SCIENCE STUDENTS HELP CLEAN UP THE TOWN

THIS IS EARTH WEEK ACROSS AMERICA WITH AN EMPHASIS ON CLEANING UP YOUR LOCAL ENVIRONMENT.

THAT’S WHAT POLICE SCIENCE STUDENTS FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH TOOK PART OF THEIR DAY TO DO ON MONDAY WITH THEIR INSTRUCTOR, DAVE DREW.

DREW SAYS HIS STUDENTS CHOSE TO CLEAN UP THE RIVERFRONT AREA FROM THE FLOYD RIVER CHANNEL BACK THROUGH CHRIS LARSEN PARK TO HAMILTON BOULEVARD:

DREW’S STUDENTS FOUND A VARIETY OF THINGS TO CLEAN UP ON OUR RIVERFRONT:

THE FORMER COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS HIS STUDENTS WANTED TO MAKE AN IMPACT ON A LOCATION WHERE MANY VISITORS FIRST SEE THE CITY:

DREW SAYS HIS STUDENTS IN THE COMMUNITY POLICING CLASS PICKED A GREAT PROJECT TO HELP THE COMMUNITY AND EARN POINTS TOWARDS THEIR GRADE DURING EARTH WEEK.