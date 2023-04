SIOUX CITY PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION RATE INCREASES

FIGURES RELEASED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SHOW THAT NEARLY NINETY PERCENT OF HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS GRADUATE IN FOUR YEARS FROM SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS.

THE DISTRICT SAYS THE 89.91 PERCENT GRADUATION RATE IS THE HIGHEST GRADUATION RATE FOR SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS IN THE LAST DECADE.

ACCORDING TO THE DATA FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR, THE DISTRICT’S RAISED ITS GRADUATION RATES WITHIN THE MAJORITY OF SUBGROUPS REPORTED BY THE STATE.

THAT INCLUDES STUDENTS WITH INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PROGRAMS, STUDENTS WHO QUALIFY FOR FREE OR REDUCED MEALS, AND HOMELESS STUDENTS.

IOWA GRADUATION RATES ARE CALCULATED WITH A FORMULA ESTABLISHED BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION.

UNIQUE STUDENT IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS ALLOW SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO ACCOUNT FOR ALL NINTH-GRADE STUDENTS AS THEY MOVE THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL.

IOWA’S GRADUATION RATE IS HIGHER THAN NEIGHBORING STATES INCLUDING ILLINOIS, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.