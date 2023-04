F-F-A IOWA CONVENTION UNDERWAY IN AMES

ONE OF THE NATION’S LARGEST STATE GATHERINGS OF AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION STUDENTS IS GETTING UNDERWAY AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

SCOTT JOHNSON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA F-F-A ASSOCIATION, SAYS IT’S GRATIFYING TO SEE HOW MEMBERSHIP IN THE ORGANIZATION HAS CONTINUED GROWING IN RECENT YEARS, AND THIS 95TH ANNUAL IOWA F-F-A LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE AT I-S-U’S HILTON COLISEUM PROMISES TO BE THE BIGGEST YET.

F-F-A MEMBERS CAN RANGE IN AGE FROM 12 TO 21 AND THE STATEWIDE MEMBERSHIP NUMBERS RECENTLY REACHED A MILESTONE, WHICH JOHNSON SAYS THEY’LL TOUT DURING THE EVENT.

WHILE THERE’S A FOCUS ON FARMING, JOHNSON SAYS THE ORGANIZATION MAKES A POSITIVE DIFFERENCE IN STUDENTS’ LIVES BY DEVELOPING THEIR POTENTIAL FOR LEADERSHIP, PERSONAL GROWTH AND CAREER SUCCESS THROUGH AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION.

HE SAYS THE CONFERENCE PROVIDES AG-ED STUDENTS THE CHANCE TO TAKE PART IN A WIDE RANGE OF CAREER DEVELOPMENT AND LEADERSHIP SKILLS-BUILDING EVENTS.

THE CONFERENCE OPENED SUNDAY IN AMES AND WILL CONCLUDE TUESDAY NIGHT.

THE IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION WAS ORGANIZED BY DELEGATES FROM 23 SCHOOLS AT IOWA STATE COLLEGE ON MAY 17, 1929.