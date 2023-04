THE IOWA SENATE HAS UNANIMOUSLY VOTED TO CONFIRM DEBI DURHAM FOR ANOTHER FOUR YEAR TERM AS DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND FOUR MORE YEARS AS THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY DIRECTOR.

DURHAM WAS LEADING THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN SIOUX CITY WHEN GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD ASKED HER TO BE DIRECTOR OF WHAT WAS THEN KNOWN AS THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.