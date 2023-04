DRUG TAKE BACK DAY SET FOR SATURDAY

THE SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY THIS SATURDAY FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M.

EMILY MURRAY OF THE REGIONAL DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY DIVISION BASED IN OMAHA SAYS IT IS A SAFE WAY TO CLEAR OUT YOUR MEDICINE CABINET OF UNUSED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS:

TAKEBACK1 OC………FAMILY AND FRIENDS. :20

SHE SAYS YOU MAY SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AT ANY OF THOSE SITES, NO QUESTIONS ASKED.

TAKEBACK2 OC…….YOUR MEDICATIONS. :21

LAST YEAR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT COLLECTED OVER 260 POUNDS OF MEDICATION FOR DISPOSAL.

MURRAY SAYS SYRINGES AND OTHER SHARPS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

THE D-E-A WILL ACCEPT VAPING DEVICES AND CARTRIDGES UNDER A SPECIFIC CONDITION:

TAKEBACK3 OC……..ON TIGHT. :24

OFFICERS WILL BE AT FOUR LOCAL LOCATIONS, INCLUDING DRILLING PHARMACY AT 4010 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, THE RIVERSIDE FAREWAY AT 4040 WAR EAGLE DRIVE, THE DOWNTOWN WALGREENS AT 101 PIERCE STREET AND THE NORTHSIDE WAL-MART AT 3101 FLOYD BOULEVARD.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS TWO COLLECTION LOCATIONS, THE HY-VEE ON CORNHUSKER DRIVE AND AT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

YOU MAY ALSO GO ONLINE TO TAKE BACK DAY DOT COM TO FIND PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS IN OTHER TOWNS AND CITIES.