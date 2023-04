DIAZ ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR MAY 1ST

A MAY 1ST ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS FACING VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGES IN A FATAL ACCIDENT IN JUNE OF 2022.

31-YEAR-OLD DAVID JACK DIAZ, IS CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE AND OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED.

AUTHORITIES SAY DIAZ WAS DRIVING SOUTH ON HIGHWAY 75 AT 81 MILES AN HOUR AROUND 5:45 A.M. LAST JUNE 7TH WHEN HE CRASHED INTO THE REAR OF A CAR THAT HAD SLOWED TO TURN AT C-70.

THE CRASH RESULTED IN FATAL INJURIES TO A PASSENGER IN THE BACK SEAT OF THAT CAR.

45-YEAR-OLD ERMIOHNE HOSWA OF SIOUX CITY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER, 22-YEAR-OLD UZAEL ABRAHAM OF SIOUX CITY WAS ALSO INJURED.

DIAZ’S BLOOD ALCOHOL CONTENT WAS POINT-ONE-FIVE-NINE PER CENT.