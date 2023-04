CITY STREET REPAIR WORK TO INCREASE

STREET REPAIR PROJECTS ARE GETTING UNDERWAY ALL OVER THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS DODGE AVENUE IN MORNINGSIDE IS ALREADY UNDERWAY:

A VARIETY OF OTHER PROJECTS ARE ALSO RAMPING UP:

PHAIR SAYS MORE PROJECTS WILL GET UNDERWAY IN THE NEXT MONTH:

THAT PROJECT WILL BE DONE IN THREE PHASES OVER TWO OR THREE MONTHS.

A COUPLE OF OTHER PROJECTS ARE HOLDOVERS FROM LAST YEAR:

YOU MAY FIND A COMPLETE LIST OF PROJECTS IN THE NEWS SECTION OF THE CITY’S WEBSITE.