CITY COUNCIL DELAYS SEWER RATE INCREASE VOTE AGAIN

FOR THE SECOND WEEK IN A ROW, THE CITY COUNCIL HAS POSTPONED THE SECOND READING OF A PROPOSED SEVEN YEAR SEWER RATE HIKE FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES.

THE PROPOSAL WOULD FINANCE A 580-MILLION DOLLAR REFURBISHING OF THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

THE READING WAS POSTPONED BECAUSE OF CONCERNS BY SOME AFFECTED BUSINESS OWNERS WHO SAY QUESTIONS THEY HAVE STILL HAVE NOT BEEN ANSWERED.

DOUG SKINNER OF BRIDGEPORT LOGISITCS SPOKE ON BEHALF OF THE INDUSTRIES WHO DISCUSSED THE ISSUE AT A MEETING LAST THURSDAY WITH CITY STAFF:

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE PLANT DESIGN CAN’T WAIT:

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS MOVED TO DEFER THE SECOND READING FOR ANOTHER WEEK.

THE COUNCIL APPROVED THE MOTION 4-0 WITH DAN MOORE ABSENT FROM THE MEETING.