WEATHER EXTREMES A PRELUDE TO EL NINO BEGINNING

SIOUXLAND EXPERIENCED ONE EXTREME TO ANOTHER IN OUR WEATHER THE PAST WEEK.

WE HAD TWO CONSECUTIVE DAYS OF 90 DEGREE WEATHER, FOLLOWED BY A WEEKEND OF RAIN, SNOW AND SLEET AND 50 MILE AN HOUR NORTHWEST WINDS.

AS WE MOVE THROUGH SPRING, DENNIS TODEY OF THE MIDWEST CLIMATE HUB IN AMES IS ANTICIPATING THE RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF AN EL NINO.

EL NINO IS MARKED BY WARMER-THAN-NORMAL SURFACE WATERS IN THE TROPICAL PACIFIC OCEAN THAT HAVE INFLUENCES ON WEATHER PATTERNS AROUND THE GLOBE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ISSUED AN EL NINO WATCH FOR THE U.S. LAST THURSDAY;

THE EL NINO MEANS WARM TEMPERATURES ARE LIKEL;Y IN STORE FOR US IN THE MONTHS AHEAD, ALONG WITH RAIN.

TODEY SAYS THE CHANGE MAY BE FAVORABLE TO WEATHER HERE IN THE NORTHERN PLAINS THIS SUMMER, ESPECIALLY AREAS THAT HAVE BEEN IN DROUGHT:

EL NINO IS KNOWN FOR BRINGING WARMTH AND PRECIPITATION ACROSS THE SOUTHERN UNITED STATES, BUT FEWER HURRICANES.

THE CHANGE TO AN EL NINO COMES AFTER A LA NINA FINALLY FADED AWAY AFTER THREE YEARS, WHERE OUR REGION HAS BEEN COLDER.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story