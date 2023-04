THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE TWO PEOPLE WHO DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE TWO DRIVERS WERE IDENTIFIED AS 37-YEAR-OLD RAYMOND JAMES FRYE OF ORANGE CITY, IOWA AND 54-YEAR-OLD RANDALL KENTON SHIDELER OF DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA,

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE FRYE WAS TRAVELLING NORTH ON K-18 AND SHIDELER WAS TRAVELLING SOUTH WHEN THEY COLLIDED NEARLY HEAD ON.

BOTH VEHICLES LEFT THE ROADWAY AND OVERTURNED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.