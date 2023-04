MONONA COUNTY FIRES BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL

THE FIRES THAT BURNED HUNDREDS OF ACRES OVER A FEW DAYS IN MONONA AND HARRISON COUNTY WERE CONTAINED OVER THE WEEKEND.

MONONA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SAYS THE FIRE NEAR MOORHEAD, IOWA WAS BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR PATRICK PROROK SAYS THE IOWA D-N-R BROUGHT IN RESOURCES FROM AROUND THE STATE AND FIREFIGHTERS FROM FIVE COUNTIES HELPED IN CONTAINING THE BLAZE.

PROROK SAY THEY WILL CONTINUE THE MONITOR THE AREA OF BURNED TIMBER AND GRASSLAND FOR SEVERAL DAYS.

ROADS IN THE VICINITY OF THE FIRE WILL REMAIN CLOSED SO WORKERS CAN REMOVE DOWNED TREES AND REPLACE NUMEROUS ROAD SIGNS THAT WERE DESTROYED BY THE FIRE.

PHOTO BY CBS-14