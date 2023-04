ANNUAL CITY LITTER DASH SET FOR FRIDAY

THE ANNUAL SIOUX CITY LITTER DASH TO CLEAN UP TRASH AROUND TOWN IS SET FOR THIS FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 4 P.M.

CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MANAGER ARAH MONTAGNE SAYS IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO SIGN UP A TEAM TO TAKE PART:

THE TEAMS WILL JOIN OTHERS AT NOON ON FRIDAY AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LUNCH AND VOLUNTEER RALLY.

MONTAGNE IS EXPECTING A GOOD TURNOUT:

THE TEAMS WILL BE PROVIDED WITH GLOVES, BAGS AND OTHER MATERIALS AND THEN HEAD OUT TO THEIR ASSIGNED LOCATION IN THE CITY.

YOU CAN SIGN UP ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE OR CALL 279-6349 WITH QUESTIONS.