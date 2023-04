TWO KILLED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

TWO PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY THURSDAY NIGHT. THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE CRASH ON K18, JUST NORTH OF BUTCHER ROAD AT 5:41 P.M.

OFFICERS CONFIRMED TWO PEOPLE WERE DECEASED AS A RESULT OF THE CRASH. NO FUTHER INFORMATION IS BEING RELEASED, PENDING FAMILY NOTIFICATION.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS ASSISTED ON SCENE BY THE AKRON FIRE AND AMBULANCE, THE IOWA STATE PATROL, MERCY AIR MED AND THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY EXAMINER’S OFFICE.