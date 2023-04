TAPIA SENTENCED TO PRISON IN NORTHSIDE STABBING CASE

A REMSEN, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 32 YEARS IN PRISON ON CHARGES RELATED TO A JANUARY 14TH STABBING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON ON EACH OF THREE COUNTS OF WILLFUL INJURY IN THE STABBING OF STANLEY FISHER.

TAPIA WAS SENTENCED TO ANOTHER TWO YEARS FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

ALL FOUR COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

TAPIA AGREED TO A PLEA DEAL IN THE CASE WHERE FISHER WAS FOUND BLEEDING IN A PARKING LOT WITH STAB WOUNDS TO HIS RIGHT LEG, ARM AND LEFT COLLARBONE FOLLOWING A PHYSICAL DISPUTE BETWEEN THE TWO MEN AT A NEAR BY LAUNDRY BUSINESS.