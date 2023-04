ONE INJURED IN RURAL SIOUX COUNTY FIRE

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A FIRE WEST OF HOSPERS, IOWA IN RURAL SIOUX COUNTY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE HOSPERS FIRE CHIEF SAYS SPARKS CREATED BY CONCRETE WORKERS NEAR HAY BALES IGNITED THE HAY AND THE FIRE SPREAD THROUGH A LARGE NUMBER OF THEM.

GAS VENTING FROM A NEARBY PROPANE TANK IGNITED, BUT THE PROPANE TANK DID NOT EXPLODE.

36-YEAR-OLD EDUARDO SANCHEZ-HIDALGO OF SHELDON WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO ORANGE CITY AREA HEALTH FOR TREATMENT OF MINOR INJURIES.

A MACHINE SHED CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 80 HAY BALES WERE LOST DUE TO THE FIRE. ADDITIONALLY, A SUPER DUTY CONCRETE TRUCK, TWO FLATBED TRAILERS AND A MINI EXCAVATOR WERE ALSO DAMAGED IN THE FIRE.

THE HOSPERS FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS ASSISTED BY ORANGE CITY, ALTON, BOYDEN AND GRANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN FIGHTING THE FIRE.

PHOTOS BY SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF/HOSPERS FIRE DEPT