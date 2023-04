NOEM HONORED BY NRA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE AT THE NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL LEADERSHIP FORUM IN INDIANAPOLIS ON FRIDAY.

NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER THERE THAT WILL “FURTHER PROTECT SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE EXECUTIVE ORDER TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AND BLOCKS STATE AGENCIES FROM CONTRACTING WITH LARGE BANKS THAT DISCRIMINATE AGAINST FIREARM-RELATED INDUSTRIES.

SHE WAS PRESENTED WITH THE 2023 NRA DISTINGUISHED HUNTERS LEADERSHIP AWARD THURSDAY EVENING.

NRA OFFICIALS SAY SHE IS BEING HONORED FOR HER “ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN PROMOTING HUNTERS AND HUNTING,” ALONG WITH HER SUPPORT OF THE NORTH AMERICAN MODEL OF WILDLIFE CONSERVATION.