MONONA COUNTY FIRE THREATENS RESIDENTS

A LARGE GRASS FIRE IN MONONA COUNTY IN NORTHWEST IOWA CONTINUES TO BURN FRIDAY AFTERNOON, THREATENING NEARBY RESIDENTS.

COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR PATRICK PROROK SAYS THE FIRE EXPANDED FROM A SMALL STRUCTURE THAT CAUGHT FIRE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AROUND 3:30 IN THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE COUNTY:

TWENTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS FROM THE TWO COUNTIES ARE FIGHTING THE BLAZE.

MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF KEVIN EWING SAYS RESIDENTS TO THE NORTH OF THE FIRE, INCLUDING THE TOWN OF MOORHEAD, SHOULD BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE IF THE FIRE CAN’T BE CONTAINED:

NO MANDATORY EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDERED AS OF EARLY AFTERNOON FRIDAY.

ROADBLOCKS HAVE BEEN SET UP TO BLOCK PUBLIC ACCESS INTO THE AREA.

Photos by CBS-14