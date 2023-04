A REMINDER THAT IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE OUTDOOR SHOW AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER THIS WEEKEND, YOU WILL ENCOUNTER A DETOUR AT THE WEST END OF DACE AVENUE OFF OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS THE RENOVATION OF THE DACE AVENUE BRIDGE HAS RESUMED:

DACE4

PHAIR SAYS YOU WILL NOTICE SOME CHANGES WHEN THE WORK IS FINISHED:

DACE5

YOU CAN SEE A FULL COLOR MAP OF THE DETOUR BELOW: