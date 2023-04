SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN DENISON KIDNAPPING

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN CRAWFORD COUNTY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN ALLEGED KIDNAPPING AND OTHER CRIMES.

49-YEAR-OLD CHANCE MICHAELS IS CHARGED WITH STALKING, KIDNAPPING, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, BURGLARY AND NUMEROUS OTHER COUNTS.

MICHAELS IS ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO A DENISON WOMAN’S APARTMENT ON APRIL 2ND.

WHEN THE WOMAN CAME HOME, COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT MICHAELS HANDCUFFED HER AND THEN TASED HER MULTIPLE TIMES.

AT ONE POINT THE VICTIM MANAGED TO CALL 9-1-1.

DENISON POLICE OFFICERS ARRESTED MICHAELS LATER AND HE IS BEING HELD IN THE CRAWFORD COUNTY JAIL ON $185,000 CASH BOND.