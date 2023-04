OUTDOOR SHOW MOVES IN TO SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER

THE ANNUAL SIOUX CITY OUTDOOR SHOW TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER LOCATED AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

THE POWELL BROADCASTING SHOW FEATURES BOATS, CAMPERS, GOLF CARS, AND EVERYTHING OUTDOORS.

THE SIOUX CITY OUTDOOR SHOW IS HELD IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE RIVER CITY ANGLERS SWAP MEET WHICH WILL FEATURE LIVE TROUT FISHING FOR THE KIDS.

IT’S OPEN SATURDAY FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 5 P.M. AND SUNDAY FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.

ADVANCE TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT BOTH SIOUX CITY BOMGAARS LOCATIONS FOR JUST FIVE DOLLARS.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR ARE SEVEN DOLLARS WITH KIDS 12 AND UNDER ADMITTED FOR FREE.

THE DACE AVENUE BRIDGE TO THE EXPO CENTER IS CLOSED AND THE ROAD MAP BELOW SHOWS YOU DIRECTIONS TO THE EVENT.