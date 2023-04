IOWA COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE IN ORANGE CITY

THE IOWA COURT OF APPEALS HAS SET A SERIES OF CASE HEARINGS IN ORANGE CITY NEXT MONTH.

THE JUSTICES WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS IN THREE CASES AT THE DEWITT THEATRE ARTS CENTER AT 721 ALBANY AVENUE SOUTHEAST IN ORANGE CITY ON THURSDAY, MAY 4TH AT 10:00 A.M.

THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE THE CASES OF THE STATE VERSUS JEREMIAH RAY JANES, A DALLAS COUNTY CASE REGARDING A DRUG RELATED ARREST.

THEY WILL ALSO HEAR ARGUMENTS IN A DICKINSON COUNTY DIVORCE CASE AND AN IDA COUNTY ESTATE DISPUTE.

THE ORAL ARGUMENTS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.