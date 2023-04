CAUSE OF JACKSON STREET HOUSE FIRE DETERMINED

FIRE INVESTIGATORS HAVE DETERMINED THE CAUSE OF A FIRE THAT SEVERELY DAMAGED A JACKSON STREET HOME ON WEDNESDAY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS IGNITED THE REAR UPPER STRUCTURE OF THE TWO STORY HOME AT 3106 JACKSON STREET.

DUE TO WIND CONDITIONS, IT TOOK FIRE CREWS AN EXTENDED PERIOD TO SUPPRESS THE FIRE WITH 8 FIRE APPARATUS ON SCENE AND MORE THAN 25 FIREFIGHTERS.

THERE WERE TWO MINOR FIREFIGHTER INJURIES REPORTED.

THE STRUCTURE SUSTAINED FIRE AND WATER DAMAGE AND HAS BEEN RED-TAGGED BY CITY OFFICIALS.

THE RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE