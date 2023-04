CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS LEARN FIREFIGHTER & EMT SKILLS

STUDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY’S FIRE SCIENCE PROGRAM VISITED WITH IOWA LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE SGT. BLUFF FIRE DEPARTMENT.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL TEACHES THE PROGRAM WHICH HAS SEEN SEVERAL STUDENTS ALREADY SERVING AT LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND HOSPITALS:

GAUL SAYS THE CAREER ACADEMY’S PROGRAM IS AN IMPORTANT RECRUITMENT TOOL FOR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS THAT ARE EXPERIENCING A SHORTAGE OF FIREFIGHTERS:

JASON ORTIZ IS ONE OF THE PARTICIPATING STUDENTS AND IS ALSO A VOLUNTEER ON THE SOUTH SIOUX FIRE DEPARTMENT.:

THREE OTHER STUDENTS ARE WORKING AT MERCYONE.

THAT’S WHERE SAWYER WILDE IS A PATIENT SAFETY ATTENDANT:

BRIANNA DICUS, WILDE AND LAUREN WOODS HAVE ALSO HELPED IN THE E-R AT MERCY AND HAVE DIFFERENT CAREER PATHS THEY ARE FOLLOWING:

LT. GOVERNOR GREGG HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS OF THE CAREER ACADEMY’S FIRE SCIENCE PROGRAM AND SPECIFICALLY REQUESTED AN OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT WITH STUDENTS AND LOCAL FIRE OFFICIALS ABOUT THE VALUE OF THE PROGRAM.