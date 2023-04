SATURDAY IN THE PARK WELCOMES EARTH, WIND & FIRE

THE HEADLINERS FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK 2023 HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE WILL PERFORM ON THE MAIN STAGE FOR FREE ON SATURDAY, JULY 1ST IN GRADVIEW PARK.

THE DUO OF SAMANTHA FISH AND JESSE DAYTON WILL ALSO PERFORM ALONG WITH THE WAR AND TREATY,

RAPPERS ARMANI WHITE AND CAL SCRUBY WILL ALSO PERFORM.

THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL ONCE AGAIN PRESENT THE FESTIVAL WITH TYSON FOODS AS THE SPONSOR.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS SET TO BE RELEASED LATER TODAY AT A NEWS CONFERENCE.