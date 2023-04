IT’S SHRINE CIRCUS TIME IN SIOUX CITY

ABU BEKR SHRINERS ARE PRESENTING THE 71ST ANNUAL SHRINE CIRCUS THIS WEEK AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN SIOUX CITY.

THERE ARE SEVEN TOTAL PERFORMANCES STARTING WITH THE FIRST ONE WEDNESDAY EVENING AND THEN THURSDAY AT 7:00 PM.

SHRINE SPOKESMAN DAVID KROGH SAYS A LOT OF PREPARATION HAS TAKEN PLACE:

KROGH SAYS THE ABU BEKR SHRINE CLOWNS WILL BE THERE TO HAVE FUN WITH THE KIDS AT EACH PERFORMANCE:

THERE WILL ALSO BE PERFORMANCES FRIDAY AT 11:00 AM & 7:00 PM, SATURDAY AT 11:00 AM & 4:00 PM, AND THE FINAL PERFORMANCE ON SUNDAY AT 2:00 PM.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER BOX OFFICE OR ON-LINE AT TYSONCENTER.COM.