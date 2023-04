FIRE DAMAGES JACKSON STREET HOME (Update)

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS SPENT A GOOD PART OF THE DAY BATTLING A HOUSE FIRE AT 3106 JACKSON STREET ON WEDNESDAY.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS SAYS SEVERAL UNITS RESPONDED AROUND 10:40 A.M:

FIRE11 OC………ONE PET. :13

COLLINS SAYS THE HOUSE HAS SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE FROM THE FIRE:

FIRE12 OC…….HEAT FROM THE FIRE. :25

FIREFIGHTERS IN FULL TURNOUT GEAR ALSO HAD TO DEAL WITH THE HEAT OF THE DAY IN FIGHTING THE FIRE.

FIRE13 OC……INTERIOR OF THE FIRE. :17

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED BY CITY INSPECTORS.

THE CAUSE HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE

uPDATED 3:49 P.M. 4/12/23