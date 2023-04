SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS SPENT A GOOD PART OF THE DAY BATTLING A HOUSE FIRE AT 3106 JACKSON STREET ON WEDNESDAY.

SEVERAL UNITS RESPONDED AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING AND FOUND HEAVY SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE TOP FLOOR OF THE STRUCTURE.

ONE OCCUPANT WAS HOME AND SAFELY ESCAPED.

THE HOUSE HAS SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE.

FIREFIGHTERS IN FULL TURNOUT GEAR ALSO HAD TO DEAL WITH THE HEAT OF THE DAY IN FIGHTING THE FIRE.

NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE