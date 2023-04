COURT INJUNCTION PUTS WOTUS RULE ON HOLD

THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT IN NORTH DAKOTA HAS GRANTED A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION, STOPPING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WATERS OF THE UNITED STATES (WOTUS) RULE FOR IOWA AND 23 OTHER STATES, PUTTING THE RULE ON HOLD IN A MAJORITY OF STATES.

THE NEW WOTUS RULE EXPANDS THE DEFINITION OF WATERS OF THE UNITED STATES UNDER THE CLEAN WATER ACT TO APPLY TO AS MUCH AS 97% OF IOWA’S LAND.

THE RULE, IF ALLOWED TO GO INTO EFFECT, WILL IMPOSE ADDITIONAL FEDERAL REGULATIONS ON IOWANS, COSTING THEM TIME AND MONEY TO USE THEIR OWN LAND.

IT WILL LIKELY RAISE COSTS AND CAUSE DELAYS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS.

BY PLACING A HOLD ON THE WOTUS RULE, IOWAN FARMERS AND LANDOWNERS WILL BE RELIEVED FROM THOSE ADDITIONAL REGULATIONS WHILE THE LAWSUIT CONTINUES.

INCLUDED IN THE 23 OTHER STATES GRANTED A HOLD ON THE WOTUS RULE ARE NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.