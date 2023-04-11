Veteran NCAA DI coach, proven program builder selected as next leader of Morningside men’s volleyball program

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Morningside Director of Athletics Jim Sykes announced Toby Rens as the next head coach of the Mustangs’ men’s volleyball program. Rens is the fourth head coach in the program’s history, bringing more than 400 career wins with him. Rens is a 1993 graduate of Morningside.



“I’m pleased to welcome Coach Rens back to campus,” said Sykes. “His wealth of experience and successful track record made him an obvious choice as the figurehead to continue to build men’s volleyball at Morningside.”



“Personally I would like to thank Dr. Mosley, Terri Curry, Jim Sykes, Karen Wiese, and Steph Peters. When meeting with them it was apparent that they are committed to putting the Student-Athlete first and providing a great Morningside experience,” said Rens.



Predating the men’s volleyball program, he was a student assistant for then National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Morningside, where he received his Bachelor’s of Science in Physical Education.



“This is a great honor, and I am extremely grateful to return to Morningside as the men’s volleyball head coach,” said Rens. “I am very excited to start working with the talent that we already have in the gym while recruiting future student-athletes to the program.”



Rens has already had an impressive career, moving into coaching roles in the NCAA following his graduation from Morningside, first as an assistant at George Washington University before advancing to the head coach position at the Division I level. He was twice named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year while at University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the Northeast Conference Coach of the Year in 2005 at Long Island University.



With Rens as head coach, his teams have been conference champions six times, conference tournament champions four times, and have made the NCAA National Tournament six times. He has mentored five AVCA All-Americans, seven conference players of the year, four conference rookies of the year, and countless all-conference team members, while also holding his student-athletes to high standards in the classroom.



A steward of the game, he has been involved in advancing volleyball, serving on conference and national coaches’ committees throughout his career, while helping teams that he’s been selected to lead advance their specific game.



“This is a terrific opportunity, and I am honored to lead the program. Coach Mertler has laid a good foundation, and I intend to take it to an elite level by developing the person, the student, and the athlete, while helping prepare them for life beyond Morningside. We will do this through community engagement, community service, developing the sport of volleyball, and giving back to the game.”