DAVID SCHMIEDT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE NEW CHIEF JUVENILE COURT OFFICER FOR DISTRICT THREE OF THE IOWA JUDICIAL BRANCH INCLUDING WOODBURY COUNTY.

CHIEF JUDGE PATRICK H. TOTT APPOINTED SCHMIEDT TO SUCCEED GARY NILES, WHO RECENTLY RETIRED.FROM THE POST.

SCHMIEDT HAS OVER 23 YEARS IN JUVENILE COURT SERVICES AND WILL PERFORM HIGH LEVEL ADMINISTRATIVE AND SUPERVISORY WORK IN DIRECTING JUVENILE COURT SERVICES IN THE DISTRICT..

HE ASSUMED HIS NEW RESPONSIBILITIES ON MARCH 31ST..