MRHD AWARDS $750,000 TO IOWA WEST COAST INITIATIVE

THE IOWA WEST COAST INITIATIVE NON-PROFIT IS THE RECIPIENT OF A $750,000 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MATCH GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

MRHD PRESIDENT STEVE HUISENGA PRESENTED THE CHECK:

JESSE HINRICHS SAYS HIS NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION WILL USE THE FUNDING TO START DEVELOPING AN EXISTING VACANT BUILDING LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY INTO AN INNOVATION CENTER.

THE FOOD HALL ON THE FIRST FLOOR WILL PROVIDE A SHOWCASE OF UNIQUE CUISINE BY FEATURING NEW AND EXISTING RESTAURANTS AND FOOD TRUCKS.

THE SECOND FLOOR WILL INCLUDE A TECH LAB WITH EQUIPMENT FOR STARTUPS TO CODE AND PROTOTYPE IDEAS IN SOFTWARE, ROBOTICS, AND AUTOMATION.

THE THIRD FLOOR WILL INCLUDE ADDITIONAL AMENITIES SUCH AS BUSINESS COWORKING SPACE AND RENTABLE OFFICES AND CONFERENCE ROOMS.

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS COMMITTED $400,000 IN MATCHING FUNDS THROUGH ITS ANNUAL CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM TO ASSIST WITH THE PROJECT.

MRHD HAS PROVIDED MORE THAN $49 MILLION IN LOCAL GRANT FUNDING SINCE 1994 FOR PROJECTS THAT IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR PEOPLE IN WOODBURY COUNTY