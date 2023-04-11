ISU’s SOARES PICKED NO. 4 IN WNBA DRAFT

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior forward/center Stephanie Soares became the 15th player in school history to be selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday evening when she was chosen by the Washington Mystics with the No. 4 pick. Moments later, Soares was traded to the Dallas Wings.

Soares is the highest draft pick in school history, with the previous high being Alison Lacey with the 10th pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She joins Lacey as the second first-round pick in school history.

Soares played just one season at Iowa State and it was cut short due to a knee injury suffered at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. She came to the Cyclones after a standout career at NAIA The Master’s University.

Despite playing just 13 games with the Cyclones, the Sao Paulo, Brazil, native, made an immediate impact for ISU. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game for the Cyclones, reaching double figures in 11 contests and recording eight double-doubles.

Her season-high of 23 points came in wins against UNI and Michigan State. Soares pulled down 20 rebounds against West Virginia, recording the sixth 20-rebound game in school history.

Prior to transferring to Iowa State, Soares was a two-time NAIA Division I Player of the Year.

Soares was the first Big 12 player selected in the draft.