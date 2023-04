WOODBURY & MONONA COUNTIES STILL CONSIDERED IN DROUGHT

THE IOWA D-N-R EXPERT WHO KEEPS TABS OF WATERFLOW LEVELS IN THE STATE SAYS MARCH WAS DRY, BUT OVERALL WE ARE HEADING INTO SPRING IN GOOD SHAPE.

TIM HALL SAYS SNOW AND RAIN HAVE HELP CUT DOWN SOME DRY AREAS.

IOWA’S NEW DROUGHT PLAN LISTS THE STATE IN A “DROUGHT WATCH,” WHICH HALL SAYS IS A SIGNAL TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON WHAT’S HAPPENING.

NORTHWEST IOWA IS CURRENTLY THE ONLY REGION IN THE STATE CLASSIFIED AS IN A DROUGHT WATCH, WITH WESTERN PARTS OF WOODBURY AND MONONA COUNTIES AS THE DRIEST IN THE STATE.

HALL SAYS THE STATEWIDE IMPROVEMENT IS NOT A SIGNAL WE HAVE ENOUGH WATER LONG TERM.

OVER ONE FOURTH OF IOWA, MAINLY THE EASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL COUNTIES OF THE STATE, IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE FREE FROM DROUGHT DESIGNATION AS OF MID-MARCH.