TRAIL DERAILMENT CAUSE REMAINS UNDETERMINED

WORK IS CONTINUING ON REPAIRING THE RAILROAD CROSSING AT 28TH AT FLOYD BOULEVARD FOLLOWING A TRAIN DERAILMENT THERE LAST THURSDAY EVENING.

UNION PACIFIC SPOKESMAN MIKE JAIXEN TELLS KSCJ NEWS THAT REPAIRS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH LATE NEXT WEEK.

JAIXEN SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE DERAILMENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

ABOUT A DOZEN CARS ON A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILED UPRIGHT ON THE EDGE OF THEIR SIOUX CITY YARD AT THE INTERSECTION OF 28TH AND FLOYD BOULEVARD AROUND 6 P.M. ON APRIL 6TH.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES AND NO RELEASES OF CONTENTS FROM ANY OF THE RAIL CARS AS MOST OF THEM WERE EMPTY.

.