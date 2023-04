FORMER SAC CITY TEACHER SENTENCED ON SEX ABUSE CHARGES

A SAC CITY WOMAN WHO IS A FORMER TEACHER HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR HAVING SEXUAL CONTACT WITH A MALE STUDENT.

35-YEAR-OLD STEFANIE KELSEY, WHO WAS FORMERLY A TEACHER AT EAST SAC COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, WAS SENTNECED IN A PLEA AGREEMENT ON CHARGES OF THIRD-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AND SEXUAL EXPLOITATION BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATED THAT KELSEY HAD SEXUAL CONTACT WITH THE 14 YEAR OLD STUDENT ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS AT HER HOME AND IN A VEHICLE AT A COUNTY PARK FROM AUGUST 5TH OF 2021 THROUGH MARCH 4TH OF 2022.

ANOTHER SEVEN COUNTS OF THIRD-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AGAINST HER WERE DISMISSED AS PART OF THE PLEA AGREEMENT.