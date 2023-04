RANDY EHLERS HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE GOSPEL MISSION OF SIOUX CITY.

EHLERS COMES TO THE MISSION AFTER WORKING FOR SIOUXLAND PACE AND ATTENDED NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

HE IS AN ELDER AT MORNINGSIDE BIBLE CHURCH.

EHLERS TAKES OVER FROM PAUL MAHAFFIE, WHO SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION IN EARLY DECEMBER OF 2022.