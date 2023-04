COUNTY SUPERVISORS TALK TAXES WITH STATE LAWMAKERS

COUNTY SUPERVISORS FROM WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH AND MONONA COUNTIES GATHERED TOGETHER WITH STATE LAWMAKERS IN SIOUX CITY LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN A FIRST OF ITS KIND LOCAL ROUNTABLE TO DISCUSS TAXES AND OTHER ISSUES.

WOODBURY COUNTY CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG ORGANIZED THE MEETING HELD AT THE WOODBURY COURTHOUSE:

PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD CHAIRMAN DON KASS EXPRESSED CONCERNS TO STATE LAWMAKERS ABOUT EFFORTS TO TAKE AWAY LOCAL OPTION SALES TAXES FROM INDIVIDUAL COUNTIES:

STATE REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN OF SIOUX CITY TOLD THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS THAT THE HOUSE AND SENATE WERE LOOKING AT THE TAX ISSUES DIFFERENTLY, AND THERE ARE ALSO CONCERNS OVER PROPERTY TAXES:

BOSSMAN ADDED HE HAS RECEIVED OVER 50 CALLS FROM RESIDENTS UPSET ABOUT AN INCREASE IN THEIR PROPERTY VALUATIONS THIS MONTH.

UNG TOLD THE STATE LEGISLATORS THAT THERE NEEDS TO BE A CLEAR COMMITMENT ON WHAT THE SPECIFIC TAXES ARE FUNDING IN THE STATE AND COUNTY:

UNG SAYS THE GOAL OF FRIDAY’S MEETING WAS TO WALK AWAY UNDERSTANDING MORE ABOUT EACH OTHER’S PROCESSES, PARTICULARLY RELATED TO LONG-TERM PLANNING AND BUDGETING.