CITY COUNCIL DELAYS 2ND READING OF SEWER RATE HIKE

THE CITY COUNCIL POSTPONED THE SECOND READING OF A PROPOSED SEVEN YEAR SEWER RATE HIKE AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING THAT WOULD FINANCE A 580-MILLION DOLLAR REFURBISHING OF THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

NUMEROUS BUSINESS LEADERS AND CITIZENS ATTENDED THE MEETING VOICING OPPOSITION TO THE PROPOSED RATE HIKE.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT BUSINESSES WERE CONCERNED OVER THE AMOUNT OF THE PROPOSED HIKE AND THE COST OF THE PROJECT:

DISCUSSION INCLUDED TAKING BIDS ON THE PROJECT TO SEE IF THEY WOULD COME IN LOWER THAN THE PROJECT CONSULTANT;S ESTIMATE

MAYOR BOB SCOTT FOUND FAULT WITH THE CONSULTANT’S CLAIM THAT THE RATE HIKE WOULD PUT SIOUX CITY ON A PAR WITH OTHER CITIES:

SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS IS THE CITY’S LARGEST EMPLOYER AND BIGGEST USER OF THE CITY’S WASTEWATER PLANT.

COMPANY VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER FRANK KOEKKOEK SAYS HIS COMPANY HAD ONLY TWO MEETINGS SINCE JANUARY ON THE PROPOSED RATE HIKE:

KOEKKOEK SAYS THE LARGE BILLING INCREASE WOULD GREATLY REDUCE THE AMOUNT OF CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS THE COMPANY WOULD BE ABLE TO MAKE IN THE CITY IN THE YEARS AHEAD.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE MOVED TO DEFER THE SECOND READING TO NEXT MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING ON APRIL 17TH.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO APPROVE THAT MOTION.